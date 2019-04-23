DORIS LORRAINE TRASK Urbana Doris Lorraine Trask, 89, of Urbana, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital under the care of hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5338 Johnson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, officiated by the Rev. Jay Jentink. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Stateroom. Visitation will also be held one hour before the service Thursday at the church. Interment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Doris was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Herman and Helen Theobald. She was united in marriage to Richard Trask on April 25, 1953. To this union, three sons were born. Doris enjoyed being a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother to her family. Her hobbies included reading, doing coloring books and taking care of Athena, her beloved cat. She will be missed by all of her family and friends. Doris is survived by sons Terry Trask of New Sharon and Michael Trask of Urbana; four grandchildren, Nick, Erik, Angie and Richard; along with eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Herman Theobald Jr.; and two nephews and a niece. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and son, Randall Trask. Memorial donations may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary