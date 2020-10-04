DORIS E. WILSON FULWIDER Anamosa Doris Elaine Fulwider, 92, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Doris was born in Alburnett, Iowa, on April 25, 1928, moving to Anamosa, Iowa, in December 1939, where her only sibling, Janis Wilson, was born shortly thereafter. She graduated from Anamosa High School in 1946. Upon his return after serving in World War II, Robert L Fulwider and Doris were married and lived their entire lives in Anamosa. Doris was briefly employed at Reliant Shirt Factory in Anamosa and then worked for decades as an operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Anamosa. That office closed because of modernization, and Doris retired. She and Robert later managed apartment buildings in Anamosa for many years. Doris was very creative, doing elaborate needlepoint projects, knitting and sewing and crafting gifts for friends and family. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, watching the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes on television, and spent hours watching the Decorah, Iowa, eagles. For many years Doris was a polling volunteer during elections. They traveled extensively in the U.S., often returning to their favorite state, Colorado. Doris was preceded in death by an infant daughter; her husband of 62 years, Robert L. Fulwider; her parents, Clyde S. and Irma L. Wilson; and her daughter-in-law, Janan Fulwider. She is survived by her three sons, Steven (Jane) Moline, Ill., Mike, Anamosa, and Cris (Dorothy), Port Hueneme, Calif.; her sister, Janis Wilson, Anamosa, Iowa; her sister-in-law, Mary Fulwider Postel, Anamosa; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made in Doris' name to the Jones County Regional Hospital. The family wants to thank the staff of Anamosa Care Center for all their help and care over the years. Please leave heartfelt memories of Doris at www.iowacremation.com
. A memorial service is being planned for next spring. There will be a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery.