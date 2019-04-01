DORIS ZAHN Cedar Rapids Doris Zahn, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at UnityPoint St. Luke's. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Teahen Funeral Home and Wednesday after 10:30 a.m. at the church. Doris was born on Sept. 1, 1930, on a farm in rural Walker, Iowa, the only child of Clair and Hazel (Unangst Martin). The area was called Spencer's Grove. They moved to Center Point when Doris still was a baby. She graduated in 1948 from Center Point High School. Doris married John Zahn on June 6, 1948. John died in 2003. Doris and John had four children, Ruth Zahn, Jeanette Hiser, Rocky (Nancy) and Penny (Richard) Ackerman. She had two step-children, William Zahn and Mable Franks, who preceded her in death. Doris had many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren to carry her legacy love. Doris started her employment doing cleaning and other housekeeping. Later she did clerical work until her retirement. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Doris enjoyed crocheting, reading and spending time outdoors camping, fishing and working in her vegetable garden. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. The family extends a special thank you to the staff and residents at Evergreen Estates III. Your care and friendship are greatly appreciated. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary