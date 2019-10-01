|
DOROTHEA J. HUEBNER Cedar Rapids Dorothea J. Huebner, 96, passed away peacefully at The Woodlands Meth-Wick Community on Sept. 22, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with Chaplain Kay Mineck officiating. Private inurnment will follow at Strawberry Point Cemetery. Dorothea was born March 14, 1923, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, to Clarence and Nellie (Easton) Moser. There she would meet her husband of 64 years, Mervin. Dee graduated from Coe College, becoming a military wife at the close of World War II and during the Korean conflict. She began her teaching career in 1953 at Creston High School in Creston, Iowa, and would continue as an educator at schools in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids and Wauwatosa, Wis. A voracious reader, she used this passion to serve her interests in American history, the English language and the theater, enabling her to become an award-winning drama and public speaking coach. Dee and Merv traveled extensively, including multiple excursions to all 50 states and completing nine European tours. She loved Moser, Huebner and Easton family reunions. She served as a docent at the Brucemore historic site and was an expert in historical residential properties in Cedar Rapids. Dee remained active into her 90s, maintaining sweet relationships in her sorority, PEO, book clubs, Shakespeare Club and in several bridge clubs, one of which had its origins at the end of World War II. Dorothea was preceded in death her husband, Mervin; and her great-granddaughter, Jane Huebner. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Beverly Schneider; her son, Charles (Linda); grandchildren, Christopher and Timothy Stroh, Amanda Begg (Sam) and Tobin Huebner (Julie); and her 11 great-grandchildren, Kasey, Kohwan, Khloe, Kaleb, Kyler, Klara and Kavin Begg, and Joshua, Charlotte, Tessa and Audrey Huebner. The Huebner family extends a heartfelt thanks to The Meth-Wick Community, especially the Arbor Place and Woodlands staffs, for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to The Meth-Wick Foundation. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019