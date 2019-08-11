|
|
DOROTHEA M. LILLIE Alburnett Dorothea M. Lillie, 97, of Alburnett, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at her son's home in Illinois. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the funeral home, conducted by Pastor Daniel Peterson. Burial will take place in Lafayette Cemetery in rural Alburnett. Please share a memory of Dorothea at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019