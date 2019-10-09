|
|
DOROTHEA MORGAN Cedar Rapids Dorothea Morgan, 63, left this world peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Per her wishes, she will be cremated. There will be a gathering to share memories of her at a later date. Dorothea was born Feb. 26, 1956, the daughter of Henry and Dolores (Collins) Morgan. Dorothea was a very out-going person. She loved to dance, two-stepping was her favorite. She made friend with everyone she met. She will be missed by many. Left to cherish her memories are her mother; her daughter, Dicia; grandchildren, Denem and Demi; great-granddaughter, Skye; sisters, Debbie, Denise (Al) and Damita (Elmer); brothers, Dennis and Daniel; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Rosie, who was by her side every day. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris; her father; and both maternal and paternal grandparents. The family would like to thank the Oldorf Hospice House of Hiawatha for all the care, love and compassion given to her.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019