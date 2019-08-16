|
DOROTHY A. KLINSKY Hiawatha Dorothy A. Klinsky, 89, of Hiawatha, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Northbrook Manor, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Hope Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids, with a visitation one hour before, Pastor Nate Montover officiating. Burial will take place in Rogers Grove Cemetery, Ely, Iowa, at a later date. Dorothy was born Dec. 9, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of John and Nola (Tucker) Nickolls. She attended Franklin High School, graduating in 1948. On Sept. 10, 1950, Dorothy was united in marriage to Harold Klinsky. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. Dorothy will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Dorothy is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Harold Klinsky of Hiawatha; two daughters, Carol McCoy of Davenport and Barb (Fred) Frederick of Cedar Rapids; son, David (Vannessia) Klinsky of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Tucker McCoy; two sisters, Marjorie Kroger and Helen Teeter; and brother, John R. Nickolls. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the in Dorothy's memory. Please share a memory of Dorothy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019