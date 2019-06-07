DOROTHY A. "DOTTIE" STRABALA North Liberty Dorothy A. "Dottie" Strabala, 72, of North Liberty, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Bird House Johnson County Hospice Home, after a battle with parkinsonian type MSA. A time for family and friends to remember Dottie will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Dorothy Ann Kurth was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Carroll, Iowa, the daughter of William and Philomenia (Wolterman) Kurth. She attended and graduated from Glidden High School. On Nov. 20, 1965, she married James L. Strabala. When she first moved to Iowa City, she began working at ACT. In 1970, she and Jim opened the Deadwood, which they operated for more than 21 years. Dottie kept busy with the business, along with raising their sons. After selling the Deadwood in 1991, she worked for 15 years in accounting at Quality Care. Dottie's focus in this world was her family and friends. She dearly loved spending time with all of them. She also enjoyed her flowers, plants and gardens. She and Jim enjoyed their timeshare in Hawaii for more than 25 years. They began vacationing in Maui when Glenn and Dave were young boys. This is something the family looked forward to every winter. After retirement, she and Jim enjoyed winters in the warmth of Arizona. Her family includes her husband, Jim; their sons, Glenn (Linda) of Coralville, Iowa, and David (Heather) of Burlington, Iowa; grandchildren, Logan, Kalei, Graceanne, Paxton and Peyton; Dottie's sister, Jo Moberg; and Jim's siblings, Pat and Roxanne Strabala, Mike and Carol Strabala and Tom and Wendy Strabala. Dottie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bill Kurth and Bob Kurth. Published in The Gazette on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary