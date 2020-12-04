1/1
Dorothy A. Zimmerly
DOROTHY A. ZIMMERLY Independence Dorothy A. Zimmerly, 93, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Iowa. Dorothy was born on June 10, 1927, in Quasqueton, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Zoe (Smith) Manson. She was raised in Quasqueton and was a 1946 graduate of the Quasqueton High School. On Sept. 5, 1957, she married Robert A. Zimmerly in Corinth, Miss. Dorothy worked for many years at Micro Switch in Independence and Cedar Rapids. She also enjoyed working as a waitress at several cafes in Independence, but spent the longest time serving at the Pinicon Hotel Cafe. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Zimmerly. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Zoe Manson; a sister, Lois Jones; and three brothers, Glen, LaVerne and Virgil Manson. A graveside service was held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, Iowa. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with services. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020.
