Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bushkofsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann Emilie (Baade) Bushkofsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Ann Emilie (Baade) Bushkofsky Obituary
DOROTHY ANN EMILIE (BAADE) BUSHKOFSKY Elkader Dorothy Ann Emilie (Baade) Bushkofsky, 89, died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home in Elkader. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home in Elkader and after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga with the Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen officiating. Interment: East Side Cemetery in Elkader Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -