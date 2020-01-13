|
|
DOROTHY ANN EMILIE (BAADE) BUSHKOFSKY Elkader Dorothy Ann Emilie (Baade) Bushkofsky, 89, died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home in Elkader. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home in Elkader and after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga with the Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen officiating. Interment: East Side Cemetery in Elkader Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020