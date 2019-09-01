|
DOROTHY ANN (WARDENBURG) KAHLER Williamsburg Dorothy Ann (Wardenburg) Kahler of North Liberty, formerly of Williamsburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Pioneer Park Care Center in Lone Tree at age 92. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Wayne of North Liberty; six children, Douglas (LaVonne) Kahler of Coralville, Terri (Mark) Taylor of Waterloo, Brenda Enlow (Marty Feeney) of Iowa City, Randy Kahler of Coralville, Ronda Kahler (Bryan Horrell) of North Liberty and Scott (Jen) Kahler of Iowa City; a daughter-in-law, Laura Kahler of Mesa, Ariz.; 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Orville Wardenburg (1990) and Palmer Wardenburg (1945-World War II); a sister, Dolores Wardenburg (2016); a son, Greg Kahler (2016); and a daughter-in-law, Ginger Kahler (2016). A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Coralville. Burial will be Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Williamsburg. Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg from 3 to 6 p.m. A memorial fund has been established. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019