Dorothy Cook

DOROTHY MAE COOK Cedar Rapids Dorothy Mae Cook, 96, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Services: private at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. The Rev. Tim Carter of First Church of the Nazarene will officiate. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Survivors include her children, Dennis D. Cook of Guttenberg, Iowa, James Gene (Teri) Cook of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Alice (Gary Sr.) Dundee of Cedar Rapids; her sister, Jane Rothfuss of Carmel, Ind.; her grandchildren, Amy Cook of Fairbanks, Alaska, Jamey Cook of Las Vegas, Nev., Michael (Aga) Cook of Bullhead City, Ariz., Jessica Cook (Nick) of Cedar Rapids, Jena (Chad) Houge of Swisher, Iowa, Gary (Violet) Dundee Jr. of Cedar Rapids and Andrew Dundee of Cedar Rapids; her great-grandchildren, Morgan Traut and Jacob Dundee. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Cook; a daughter-in-law, Janis Cook; and her great-grandson, Tyler Dundee. Dorothy was born Aug. 12, 1924, in Shellsburg, Iowa, the daughter of Glenn and Mary (Corporan) Lint. She married Harold Cook on Oct. 9, 1942, in Linn County. Dorothy was a cook and server for the Cedar Rapids school system and a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed flowers, watching TV, and was an avid mall walker. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store