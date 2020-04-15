|
DOROTHY DOHMEN Mechanicsville Dorothy Dohmen, 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, with her beloved family by her side at Mechanicsville Specialty Care. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 12:30 p.m Friday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone must stay in their vehicles at the funeral home and cemetery. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Jim; children, Alan (Janet) Dohmen, Frank (Gloria) Dohmen, Edna (Jeff) Houseman, Bob (Sheryl) Dohmen, Karen (Scott) Eaker, Carolyn (Don) Carstensen and Brian (Cassie) Dohmen; 17 grandchildren, Mark and Randy Dohmen, Ryan, Kyle and Jacob Dohmen, Cam and Chad Houseman and Lindsay Houseman Kremer, Josh and Eric Dohmen, Jarryd and Derek Eaker, Andy, Clayton and Sam Carstensen, and Liam and Ivan Dohmen; 18 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Connor, Bella, Lila, Finn, Macy, Lauren, William, Grant, Charlotte, Lily, Emma, Ethan, Ami, Lorelai, Emmett, Patrick and Henry; sister, Elaine Geilenkirchen; and many extended family members and friends. Dorothy Ann Iwansky was born May 4, 1931, to Edward and Bessie (Suchan) Iwansky, in Lindsay, Neb. She graduated from Holy Family High School in Lindsay in 1949. She worked at B-D Medical in Columbus after school. Dorothy married James Anthony Dohmen on June 16, 1953, at St. Bonaventure in Columbus, Neb. They moved to Iowa in 1956. While raising seven kids, she began working for Wabash in Tipton. She later worked as a cook for the Mechanicsville Care Center, retiring in 1995 after 18 years. Dorothy was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, and active in St. Mary's Guild and Sew-Sew Group. She also belonged to the Legion Auxiliary. A selfless servant, she served and made fun in many aspects of her life and her family's lives. Dorothy enjoyed embroidery and crocheting, especially afghan blankets and doilies for her cherished grandchildren, cooking, gardening and canning, bowling, square-dancing, walking and playing cards. She was great at everything she did (minus driving, which she never learned to do). Most important to Dorothy were her treasured husband, children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who love her. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark; brother, Ed Iwansky; and sister, Lorraine Morgan. Memorials may be directed to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers Missionaries, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, or to the Mechanicsville Specialty Care Center. Please share your support and memories with Dorothy's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
