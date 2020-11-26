1/1
DOROTHY DOUGHERTY Cedar Rapids Dorothy Dougherty, 77, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Family will be hold private visitation and service. Burial will take place in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Dorothy Mae Shilhon was born Nov. 30, 1942, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of George and Anna (Vopalka) Shilhon. Dorothy graduated from Jefferson High School, Class of 1960. Dorothy was united in marriage to Alvin Dougherty on Jan. 29, 1961. She worked more than 30 years at Square D. Dorothy was a member of Stonebridge Church, where she volunteered for many church-related events. Those left to honor Dorothy's memory are her sons, Tim and Chris Dougherty; her grandchildren, Matthew, Kasey and Caitiriona; her great-grandchildren, Isabella, Holly, Cait and Oliver; a sister, Linda Shields; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Thomas; and a sister, Patricia. Memorial donations may be directed to Stonebridge Church. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020.
