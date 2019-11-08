|
DOROTHY E. (KUBIK) JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Dorothy E. (Kubik) Johnson, 101, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Living Center West. Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Dorothy was born Aug. 29, 1918, in Bertram, Iowa, to Frank and Mamie (Kimes) Kubik. She was united in marriage to Harold V. Johnson on Oct. 10, 1942, in Raton, N.M. To their union, two sons were born. Dorothy and Harold enjoyed 25 years of marriage until Harold's death in 1967. Dorothy was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she participated in the United Methodist Women and Ruth Circle. She also was a member of the Vinton Club for more than 50 years. Dorothy was a collector of many things and enjoyed her treasures. She loved to travel, having visited every state in the continental U.S. Dorothy enjoyed fun and fellowship on bus trips with fellow church members. She always looked forward to family dinners. Dorothy leaves behind a legacy of 101 beautiful years. She will be greatly missed by those who love her. Dorothy is survived by her son, Donald (Sharon) Johnson of Cedar Rapids; grandsons, Jayson (Anne) Johnson of Solon and Christopher (Robin) Johnson of Plymouth, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Andrew "Drew," Rylee, Tatum and Tessa Johnson; and honorary daughter-in-law, Nancy Davis of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; son, Bob "BJ" Johnson, in April 2019; brother, Harold Kubik; and sister, Kaye Good. Memorials may be directed to Asbury United Methodist Church or to the family. Please share a memory of Dorothy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019