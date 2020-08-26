DOROTHY EILEEN FURLER Williamsburg Dorothy Eileen Furler passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Highland Ridge Care Center at the age of 93. She is survived by her four children, Kathy (Roger) Folkmann of Iowa City, Russell (Bonnie) Furler of Marengo, Randy (Kathy) Furler of Austin, Texas, and Doug Furler of Indianola; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill (Feb. 19, 2020); a brother, Robert Walter; a sister, Ethel Lewis; and a son-in-law, Glenn Huedepohl. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for Trinity Lutheran Church, Lutheran Interparish School or Highland Ridge Care Center. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
.