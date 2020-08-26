1/1
Dorothy Eileen Furler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOROTHY EILEEN FURLER Williamsburg Dorothy Eileen Furler passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Highland Ridge Care Center at the age of 93. She is survived by her four children, Kathy (Roger) Folkmann of Iowa City, Russell (Bonnie) Furler of Marengo, Randy (Kathy) Furler of Austin, Texas, and Doug Furler of Indianola; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill (Feb. 19, 2020); a brother, Robert Walter; a sister, Ethel Lewis; and a son-in-law, Glenn Huedepohl. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for Trinity Lutheran Church, Lutheran Interparish School or Highland Ridge Care Center. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
319-664-3385
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Powell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved