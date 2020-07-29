1/1
Dorothy Ewoldt
1921 - 2020
DOROTHY M. EWOLDT Solon Dorothy M. Ewoldt, 99, of Solon, Iowa, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Solon Nursing Care Center after contracting COVID-19. Dorothy was born June 6, 1921, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Carl and Rose (Bednar) Luchterhand. She graduated in 1939 from Wilson High School and then went to Cedar Rapids Business College and completed the secretarial accounting course in 1940. Dorothy worked at Cedar Rapids Moving and Storage for several years. She married Harold F. Ewoldt on Nov. 6, 1948. Dorothy was a devoted homemaker and mother to her only child, Susan. Harold died in 1991. Dorothy moved from Cedar Rapids to Solon in 1998 to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. She lived in her own home until 2012. She lived in Solon Retirement Village's assisted living from 2012 to 2016 and in the care center from 2016 until her death. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Miller. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Darrel Ballantyne of Solon. Private burial will be at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of Dorothy's arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
