DOROTHY M. GELTZ Brandon On April 17, 2019, at the age of 102, Dorothy M. Geltz fell into her eternal slumber to awaken in the arms of her heavenly Father and reunited with her loved ones who passed before her. As per Dorothy's request, there will not be a visitation. Private graveside services will be held at a date yet to be determined. Dorothy was born on Sept. 16, 1916, in Farley, Iowa, in her grandmother's house to Ora and Gustav Winter. She met her husband Glen at a barn dance in Brandon, Iowa. They married on April 18, 1936. From this union, they were blessed with two sons, Richard and Darrel. During her lifetime, Dorothy was involved in many clubs, organizations and the United Methodist Church in Brandon. Dorothy's pride and joy was her family. She enjoyed attending the activities and functions of her sons, grandchildren and friends' grandchildren. She was an avid reader, loved her daily crossword challenge and was a sports enthusiast. She loved having her family together for holidays, Sunday dinners and picnics. Dorothy will be greatly missed by her family. We know she will be watching over us and forever will be our greatest cheerleader. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen (Feb. 12, 1973); grandson, Jonas (May 27, 2003); and her daughter-in-law, Beverly (Feb. 16, 2019). She is survived by her sons, Richard and Darrel; and their families, consisting of nine grandchildren, Rick, Kathy, Robin (Laura), Rhonda (Dan), Kim (Dennis), Rod, Dawn (Jeri), Jason (Shelley) and Pamela (Adam); 29 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren due to arrive this year. The family wishes to thank the Monticello Nursing Center for the loving care given to our mother/ grandmother. They also wish to acknowledge the words of sympathy from friends and our communities. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary