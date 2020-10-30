DOROTHY "COOKY" GRAY Anamosa Dorothy "Cooky" Gray, 95, of Anamosa, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center. Because of the current health pandemic, the family will have no services at this time. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa. By visiting Goettschonline.com
you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with her family. Dorothy Lorraine Cruikshank was born Dec. 24, 1924, in Anamosa, the daughter of Harold and Vera (Vernon) Cruikshank. She attended schools in Anamosa and graduated from Anamosa High School in 1941. Later that year, she married David Gray in Missouri. He died in 1984. The couple made their home in Anamosa, where Dorothy took care of the house and handled the office work for David's grain business. In 1964, she went to work at Collins Radio in Anamosa, and then in Cedar Rapids and worked there until 1990 when she retired after 25 years. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Anamosa and loved reading, cross-stitching, and visiting with her family and many friends. She is remembered by her daughters, Mary (Jim) Russell, Cedar Rapids, and Vivian Norton, Anamosa; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Latta, Cedar Rapids. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven; a son-in-law, Allen Norton; a grandson, Mitchel Norton; and sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Buzz Robertson. The family would like to thank the staff of the Anamosa Care Center for the care they gave Dorothy. Memorials, in her honor, may be directed to Camp Courageous.