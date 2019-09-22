|
|
DOROTHY H. YANDA Anamosa Dorothy H. Yanda, 93, of Anamosa, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. The Rev. Nick March will officiate at a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Prairieburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared at goettschonline.com. Dorothy Helen Trumm was born on March 21, 1926, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Pottebaum Trumm. She graduated in 1944 from St. Mary's High School in Cascade. She then obtained her teaching certificate from the University of Dubuque and taught school in Jones County from 1944 to 1948. She married Lawrence Joseph Yanda on June 30, 1948, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Temple Hill. Together they farmed the Yanda Century Farm in Cass Township, Jones County. She was a 71-year member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Dorothy was a busy farm wife, raising her family, making a home, gardening and growing flowers and later helping care for her grandchildren. She was a great cook and an excellent seamstress, with countless hot pads, aprons, dresses, shorts, baby blankets and tied-square quilts still being used by her family and friends. She loved dancing to Western swing music with her husband Lawrence at area ballrooms, especially the Prairiemoon Ballroom with the Dave Dighton Band. She was a loving wife, kind mother and very proud grandmother. Those remembering her are her children, Mary Lou Emerson, Marion, Julie (Maurice) Yanda-Siebels, Marion, John L. Yanda, Anamosa, Robert L. (Mary) Yanda, Monticello, Anthony (Joni) Yanda, Anamosa, James (Ellen) Yanda, Maplewood, N.J., Bernadette Yanda, Marion, and Jennifer (Dean) Koopmann, Anamosa; grandchildren, Katie Yanda, Marshal (Shannon) Yanda, Anne (Brandon) Peterson, Ben Yanda, Alison (Ryan) Jeske, Jacob Koopmann, Natalie Koopmann, Aaron Yanda, Angie (Bill) Curtis, Melanie Wilson, Jeremiah (Tracie) Otting and Bradley (Kristy) Emerson; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Manternach, Worthington; a brother-in-law, George Knepper, Cascade; and sisters-in-law, Betty Trumm and Ida Trumm, both of Cascade. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, in 2013; a son-in-law, Hollis Emerson; and her siblings and in-laws, Mary and Fred Reiter, Alma Knepper, Leroy and Mary Clare Trumm, Rosene Trumm, Robert Trumm, Millie and Edwin Hosch, John E. Trumm, Lloyd Manternach and Bernice and Donald Fairbanks.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019