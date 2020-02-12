|
|
DOROTHY MARIE HENDERSON Iowa City Dorothy Marie Henderson (nee Simon) died Feb. 8, 2020, in Iowa City, at the age of 84, surrounded by family. She is survived by sons, John (Abby) and Jay (Kristy); sisters, Delsie (Paul) and Maxine; and brother-in-law, Richard (Colleen). She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; sister, Mary Catherine; sister-in-law, Eleanor; and brothers-in-law, Joseph and Don. Her family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Iowa City with a memorial Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements. Instead of flowers and plants, the family requests that memorials be directed to the or Iowa City Hospice. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020