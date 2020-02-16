|
|
DOROTHY I. SEYBERT Waukon Dorothy I. Seybert, 91, of Waukon, Iowa, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center in Waukon. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon with Father Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waukon. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday at the church. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements. Dorothy Irene Seybert was born March 19, 1928, in Wadena, Iowa, the daughter of William and Alice (Barth) Nydegger. In 1946, she graduated from Volga City High School in Clayton County, Iowa. Dorothy married Robert "Chick" Joseph Seybert on June 26, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, Iowa. The couple lived in various towns in northeast Iowa before moving to Waukon in 1954. A member at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon, she was active in the St. Martin's Study Club and was a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Society. She and Chick also loved volunteering for the Adopt-a-Grandparent program at the Waukon Elementary School. Dorothy also enjoyed dancing and going to flea markets to look for Red Wing pottery. Mostly, she loved visiting with family and friends. She is survived by her four children, Susan (Dick) Intlekofer of Madison, Wis., Vincent (Carol) Seybert of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Debora (Scott) Ryan of Hutchinson, Minn., and Steve (Nicole) Seybert of Duluth, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Darlene Wilker of Marquette, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Oscar Andreae; husband, Chick in 2008; a sister, Norma Christeliet; brother, William Nydegger; two brothers-in-law, Harold Christeliet and William Wilker; and sister-in-law, Luella Nydegger. Casketbearers are Dick and Greg Intlekofer, Scott and Sean Ryan, Hayden Echols and Terry Christeliet. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020