DOROTHY J. HINES Toddville Dorothy J. Hines, 89, of Toddville, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Heritage Nursing Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point. Dorothy was born Dec. 24, 1930, near Strawberry Point, Iowa, the daughter of Ida and Cyrus Carnicle. She was married to Carrol D. Hines in 1949. They were blessed with five children, one who is deceased, David D. Hines. Surviving are Diana B. Nelson (Ronald) of Waterloo, Iowa, Roger J. Hines of Vinton, Iowa, Terry and Randy Hines of Urbana, Iowa. Mother and Dad raised their children on a farm. Mom had a large garden and loved her flowers. She loved her dog, Sadie. She was a wonderful mother and wife and made the best pies and cakes. She will be greatly missed. Please share a memory of Dorothy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020