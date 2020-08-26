1/1
Dorothy Jane Scott Messerall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOROTHY JANE SCOTT MESSERALL LaGrange, Ga. Dorothy Jane Scott Messerall, 81, of LaGrange, Ga., passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, after a sudden illness. She was born on Oct. 9, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the late Norman B. Scott and Martha A. Gearkee Scott. Mrs. Messerall was a graduate of the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She started her career as a kindergarten teacher in the Wood Dale, Ill., school district outside the Chicagoland area. After staying at home to raise her children, she returned to work at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill., for more than 10 years. After retiring, she relocated to LaGrange, Ga., where she was a member of First Baptist Church on the Square, and the Night Book Club. Most importantly, Jane was a devoted follower of Christ, and a loving wife and mother. She is finally home with her of husband of 43 years, Hudson E. Messerall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hudson E. Messerall; brother, John A. Scott; and her nephew, Eric Jeffrey Brown. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer M. Westbrook (Tony) of LaGrange, Ga.; son, John Hudson Messerall of Atlanta, Ga.; her sister, Shirley Scott Brown (Jeff) of LaGrange, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Dorie Scott of Tucson, Ariz., and Peg Messerall of Meadville, Pa.; her grandchildren, Ashton Elizabeth Westbrook, Eli Hudson Westbrook, Daniel Scott Westbrook and Ava Elise Westbrook, all of LaGrange, Ga.; nieces and nephews, Kathy Hanway (Craig) of Seattle, Wash., Kristy McKinney (Smokey) of Oskaloosa, Kan., Ken Scott (Debbie) of Dearborn Heights, Mich., Gregory Scott Brown (Anna) of Newnan, Ga.; Darlene (Ron) Cribbs of East Canton, Ohio; Tom (Anne) Messerall of Alexandria, Ohio; the Rev. Douglas (Patty) Messerall of Meadville, Pa.; and Dan (Holly) Messerall of Croton, Ohio; many great-nieces and -nephews, and extended family and friends. Burial will be in Cochranton Cemetery, Cochranton, Pa., where her husband also is buried. Memorials can be made to Moody Bible Institute Stewardship Office, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610, or online at www.moodybible.org. The family will have a private memorial service in Perdido Key, Fla., later this fall. Online condolences may be sent through the website www.HigginsLaGrangeChapel.com. Higgins Funeral Home, (706) 884-5626.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved