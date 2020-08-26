DOROTHY JANE SCOTT MESSERALL LaGrange, Ga. Dorothy Jane Scott Messerall, 81, of LaGrange, Ga., passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, after a sudden illness. She was born on Oct. 9, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the late Norman B. Scott and Martha A. Gearkee Scott. Mrs. Messerall was a graduate of the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She started her career as a kindergarten teacher in the Wood Dale, Ill., school district outside the Chicagoland area. After staying at home to raise her children, she returned to work at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill., for more than 10 years. After retiring, she relocated to LaGrange, Ga., where she was a member of First Baptist Church on the Square, and the Night Book Club. Most importantly, Jane was a devoted follower of Christ, and a loving wife and mother. She is finally home with her of husband of 43 years, Hudson E. Messerall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hudson E. Messerall; brother, John A. Scott; and her nephew, Eric Jeffrey Brown. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer M. Westbrook (Tony) of LaGrange, Ga.; son, John Hudson Messerall of Atlanta, Ga.; her sister, Shirley Scott Brown (Jeff) of LaGrange, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Dorie Scott of Tucson, Ariz., and Peg Messerall of Meadville, Pa.; her grandchildren, Ashton Elizabeth Westbrook, Eli Hudson Westbrook, Daniel Scott Westbrook and Ava Elise Westbrook, all of LaGrange, Ga.; nieces and nephews, Kathy Hanway (Craig) of Seattle, Wash., Kristy McKinney (Smokey) of Oskaloosa, Kan., Ken Scott (Debbie) of Dearborn Heights, Mich., Gregory Scott Brown (Anna) of Newnan, Ga.; Darlene (Ron) Cribbs of East Canton, Ohio; Tom (Anne) Messerall of Alexandria, Ohio; the Rev. Douglas (Patty) Messerall of Meadville, Pa.; and Dan (Holly) Messerall of Croton, Ohio; many great-nieces and -nephews, and extended family and friends. Burial will be in Cochranton Cemetery, Cochranton, Pa., where her husband also is buried. Memorials can be made to Moody Bible Institute Stewardship Office, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610, or online at www.moodybible.org
. The family will have a private memorial service in Perdido Key, Fla., later this fall. Online condolences may be sent through the website www.HigginsLaGrangeChapel.com
. Higgins Funeral Home, (706) 884-5626.