DOROTHY JEAN (DEWALD) HAND Cedar Rapids Dorothy Jean (DeWald) Hand, 94, passed away on May 1, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date. Dorothy was the third child born to William and Rose DeWald on May 30, 1924. She was a child of the Great Depression and came into adulthood during World War II, dancing the jitterbug to the sounds of the big bands. She married Ivan D. Hand on Nov. 21, 1946, and was his life partner for 72½ years. Together, they had three children, Debbie (Vance) Halvorson, Steve (Ruth) Hand and Julie (Steve) Hay. Dorothy's aptitude for numbers and record-keeping was the foundation of her work career until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the Cedar Valley Embroidery Guild, where she enjoyed the friendship of many wonderful and talented women who taught her to be a beautiful and accomplished stitcher. Dorothy enjoyed reading and was devoted to her dogs. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; beloved sister, Luella (DeWald) Smith; and brother, Glen DeWald. She is survived by her husband, Ivan; their three children; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. The joy of laughter is Dorothy's loving legacy to her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society in Dorothy's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2019