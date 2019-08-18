|
DOROTHY JEAN HANSER Cedar Rapids Dorothy Jean Hanser, 95, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Meth-Wick Community. She is survived by her children, Cathie (Richard) Blake, William A. (Paula) and Robert S. (Quynh); grandchildren, Ryan (Anjali), Matthew, Chloe and Alexander; great-granddaughter, Thalia; and her many nieces and nephews. All of them she loved and touched deeply. Dorothy was born on Aug. 12, 1924, in Fredonia, Kan., to Lloyd and Hazel Bunch. She attended Lincoln Elementary School, directly across from her family home. She graduated from Fredonia High School in 1942. While attending Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan., she met her future husband. She married her loving husband of 64 years, William F. Hanser, in December 1945. He preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 2009. Dorothy was an active member of St. Paul's Methodist Church and PEO International Organization. She volunteered many hours at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital floral department. Dorothy also loved to knit and would donate countless articles to area hospital nurseries. She was an avid gardener and spent numerous joyful hours in that endeavor. We mourn the loss of a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a compassionate companion and loyal friend and espoused those qualities as she lived her long and happy life. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Please leave a message or tribute to the Hanser family on the web page www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019