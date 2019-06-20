|
DOROTHY JEAN VANCE Cedar Rapids Dorothy Jean Vance, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Evergreen Estates. Graveside services at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Cemetery in Tipton. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include a brother-in-law, John Vance of New Mexico; and several friends. Dorothy was born Jan. 17, 1929, in Tipton, the daughter of William and Martha (Weiland) Shaffer. She married David L. Vance on May 24, 1965. David passed away in 2009. Dorothy was a homemaker. She was a wonderful wife and good neighbor.
Published in The Gazette on June 20, 2019