Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Vance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean Vance

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Jean Vance Obituary
DOROTHY JEAN VANCE Cedar Rapids Dorothy Jean Vance, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Evergreen Estates. Graveside services at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Cemetery in Tipton. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include a brother-in-law, John Vance of New Mexico; and several friends. Dorothy was born Jan. 17, 1929, in Tipton, the daughter of William and Martha (Weiland) Shaffer. She married David L. Vance on May 24, 1965. David passed away in 2009. Dorothy was a homemaker. She was a wonderful wife and good neighbor.
Published in The Gazette on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now