DOROTHY KATHLEEN LOVETINSKY Cedar Rapids Dorothy Kathleen Lovetinsky, 82, of Cedar Rapids, entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus on Feb. 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, St. Pius X Catholic Church (additional visitation: 9 a.m. prior to the Mass). Burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery will follow Mass. The daughter of Henry and Alvira Boeding, Dorothy was the oldest daughter of 12 children. She was born in Petersburg, Iowa, on Oct. 24, 1936. After graduating from Lamont High School, she moved to Cedar Rapids where she waitressed at the Montrose Hotel. It was at Collins Radio that she met Wayne Lovetinsky. They were married on Oct. 26, 1957. Dorothy devoted herself to nurturing her family. She took pride in her vegetable and flower gardens. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren playing Farkle and catching up on their lives. She managed to beat the odds at many casinos, donating winnings to her grandchildren. She had a keen eye for rare birds at the feeders in her yard. Following her retirement after 37 years at Collins, winter trips to Arizona, numerous cruises and two trips to Europe helped satisfy her wanderlust. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; as well as these siblings and their spouses, Herman (Colletta), Leo (Edith), Linus (Joyce), Rita (John) Thys, Virginia (Harvey) Wise, Sister Mary Elaine, Francis and RoseAnn Davis. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Wayne; brother, Al (Patsy); sisters, Laura (Allen) Behning and Janet (Tom) Wilhelm; dozens of nieces and nephews; children, Michael (Deb), Sandra (James) Whitmer, Edward (Michelle) and Jan (Cris) Hayes; grandchildren, Steffani (Joel) Behrends, Cristopher Hayes, Devin (Nick) Larrimore, Lisa (Dave) Ebert, Dan Whitmer, Katie (Matt) Dalluge; Alaina, Eli, Isabel and Owen Lovetinsky; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Gaven, Lucas and Zane Behrends, and Mary, Cade, Tenley and Jase Larrimore and Adrian, Elliott and Ezra Ebert. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will go toward classroom materials at St. Pius X Elementary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary