Dorothy Kiracofe

DOROTHY BERNICE KIRACOFE Swisher Dorothy Bernice Kiracofe, 94, of Swisher, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. As per the family's wishes, private graveside services will be held in Czech National Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Dorothy was born Aug. 3, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Joseph and Agnes (Horusicka) Stejskal. She graduated from Wilson High School. Dorothy was united in marriage to Flavian "Flave" Kiracofe on March 2, 1947, in Cedar Rapids. Dorothy and Flave founded Kiracofe Oil Co. in 1963 near Swisher. They worked together in the business until 1995. Dorothy is survived by her children, Connie (John) Young of Bloomington, Minn., Carolyn Kiracofe of Cedar Rapids and Craig (Sandy) Kiracofe of Swisher; four grandchildren, Laura (Tim) Brown, Michael Young, Jesse (Jackie) Kiracofe and Alysa (Phil) Rifkin; three great-grandchildren, Alexandra Brown, Annie Brown and Ada Kiracofe; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Flave; and her siblings, Godfrey Stejskal, Joseph Stejskal, George Stejskal, Ann Technik and Martha Marak. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.