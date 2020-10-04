1/1
Dorothy L. Freshour
DOROTHY L. FRESHOUR Marengo Dorothy L. Freshour, 99, of Marengo, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Rose Haven Nursing Home, Marengo. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Marengo, with Father David Wilkening officiating. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Marengo. Memorials may be contributed in Dorothy's name in care of Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Masks and social distancing are required for all in attendance. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Vicki Meyer of Indianola, Terri (Don) Schutterle of Marengo and Shelli (Darrell) Bentley of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Teresa Freshour of Cedar Rapids. Dorothy Lucille Dohnalek was born Aug. 1, 1921, in Belle Plaine, Iowa. She received her education and graduated from Belle Plaine High School with the Class of 1939. Dorothy was united in marriage to Herschel Freshour on Oct. 4, 1944, in Belle Plaine, Iowa. Dorothy taught elementary school in many country schools and Iowa Valley Community. Dorothy also co-owned A & B Fashions, a ladies' clothing store in Marengo. She enjoyed making homemade noodles and loved to fish and go mushroom hunting. Dorothy loved dancing and going to dances, especially with her husband, Herschel. The family would like to thank the staff at Rose Haven for all their kind, compassionate and loving care Dorothy received during her stay with them. She considered them "family." Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
