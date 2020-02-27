|
DOROTHY L. VOELKERS Cedar Rapids Dorothy L. Voelkers, 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Dorothy Louise Henningsen was born Aug. 28, 1934; the daughter of John and Alice (Badtram) Henningsen. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth "Ike" Voelkers; and son, Neal Voelkers. Left to cherish Dorothy's memories are her daughter, Nancy (James) Houtz of Cedar Rapids; sons, Kurt (Pam) Voelkers of Waterford, Wis., and David Voelkers of North Liberty; and four grandchildren, Nathan and Tyler Houtz and Alexandra and Elliot Voelkers. Dorothy was very active in her community and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020