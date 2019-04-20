Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Waln
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Waln

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy L. Waln Obituary
DOROTHY L. WALN Cedar Rapids Dorothy L. Waln, 97, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at The Gardens in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Dorothy was born Sept. 14, 1921, to Samuel and Ida Farrington. She was raised in Anamosa, and was involved in basketball and choir while in high school. On July 4, 1940, Dorothy was united in marriage to Warren Waln in Lisbon. She helped her husband on the family farm for more than 40 years. Dorothy also was employed at Amana Woolen Mill for nine years. She was a member of Red Hat Society and Meriymx dance club. Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, ceramics, dancing and baking, especially around the holidays. She was known for her amazing and delicious chocolate chip cookies and popcorn balls. Dorothy will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Dorothy is survived by her children, Dick (Kate) Waln of Amana, Iowa, Steve (Teresa) Waln of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Shirley (Richard) Hartgrave of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Nancy, Gina, Kim, Keith, Eric, Emily, Shane, Bob and Jeff; and loving great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings; her husband, Warren; a son, Donald; and daughter-in-law, Terri. Memorial donations will be directed to Hospice of Mercy. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now