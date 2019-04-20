DOROTHY L. WALN Cedar Rapids Dorothy L. Waln, 97, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at The Gardens in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Dorothy was born Sept. 14, 1921, to Samuel and Ida Farrington. She was raised in Anamosa, and was involved in basketball and choir while in high school. On July 4, 1940, Dorothy was united in marriage to Warren Waln in Lisbon. She helped her husband on the family farm for more than 40 years. Dorothy also was employed at Amana Woolen Mill for nine years. She was a member of Red Hat Society and Meriymx dance club. Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, ceramics, dancing and baking, especially around the holidays. She was known for her amazing and delicious chocolate chip cookies and popcorn balls. Dorothy will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Dorothy is survived by her children, Dick (Kate) Waln of Amana, Iowa, Steve (Teresa) Waln of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Shirley (Richard) Hartgrave of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Nancy, Gina, Kim, Keith, Eric, Emily, Shane, Bob and Jeff; and loving great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings; her husband, Warren; a son, Donald; and daughter-in-law, Terri. Memorial donations will be directed to Hospice of Mercy. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary