DOROTHY LEIGH SAUNDERS Northglenn, Colo. Dorothy Leigh Saunders, 89, of Northglenn, Colo., died Nov. 26, 2020, at Northglenn Heights Memory Care. She was born Oct. 6, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Dorothy was raised in Cedar Rapids; and lived in Boulder, Colo., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sun Lakes, Mesa and Prescott, Ariz., Marion and Walford, Iowa, Longmont, Colo., Chandler, Ariz., Broomfield and Northglenn, Colo. Dorothy was married to Melvin Wiesley from 1952 to 1984; and to William Saunders from 1985 until his passing in 2011. Survivors include Brad (Cindy) and Jeff Wiesley, Mike, Steve (Erin) and Alan (Valerie) Saunders and Jennifer (Shad) Kelly; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dorothy graduated from the University of Northern Iowa and spent most of her career as a schoolteacher in Iowa, Colorado and Arizona. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Impact on Education, www.impactoneducation.org
