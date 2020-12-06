1/1
Dorothy Leigh Saunders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOROTHY LEIGH SAUNDERS Northglenn, Colo. Dorothy Leigh Saunders, 89, of Northglenn, Colo., died Nov. 26, 2020, at Northglenn Heights Memory Care. She was born Oct. 6, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Dorothy was raised in Cedar Rapids; and lived in Boulder, Colo., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sun Lakes, Mesa and Prescott, Ariz., Marion and Walford, Iowa, Longmont, Colo., Chandler, Ariz., Broomfield and Northglenn, Colo. Dorothy was married to Melvin Wiesley from 1952 to 1984; and to William Saunders from 1985 until his passing in 2011. Survivors include Brad (Cindy) and Jeff Wiesley, Mike, Steve (Erin) and Alan (Valerie) Saunders and Jennifer (Shad) Kelly; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dorothy graduated from the University of Northern Iowa and spent most of her career as a schoolteacher in Iowa, Colorado and Arizona. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Impact on Education, www.impactoneducation.org. Visit www.allstatescremation.com for a complete obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved