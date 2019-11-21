|
DOROTHY M. BOHAM Coralville Dorothy M. Boham, 90, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Graveside committal services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Dillavou Cemetery near Scranton, Iowa. Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service. Dorothy was born July 7, 1929, in rural Greene County near Scranton, Iowa. She was the third child of Roy and Florence Parker. Dorothy graduated from Churdan High School and worked in Jefferson for a few years. In 1948, Dorothy married David Dobson, and to their union two children were born. They later divorced. In 1985, Dorothy married James Boham. They lived in Council Bluffs until 2001 when they moved to Arkansas, where they resided until James' death, at which time Dorothy returned to North Liberty, Iowa, to be near her daughter. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Michele (Rex) Brandstatter of Coralville; her son, David John (Susannah) Dobson II of Savannah, Ga.; her grandson, David John (Brittney) Dobson III; three great-grandsons; her sister, Phyllis Rosenberger; and two brothers, Marion (Jean) Parker and Norman (Judy) Parker. Dorothy was preceded by her parents; grandson, Christopher Dobson; one sister; and three brothers. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019