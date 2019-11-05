Home

DOROTHY M. CONKLIN Cedar Rapids Dorothy M. Conklin, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Services at 1 p.m. Friday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Conklin of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a son, Charles of Fountain, Colo.; two grandchildren, Charlotte Hatchett and K.C. Conklin; and one great-grandchild, Keegan Conklin. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia, five brothers and three sisters. Dorothy was born May 20, 1929, in Fulton, Ill., the daughter of William and Lena (VanWeren) Dykhuizen. Dorothy worked at Rockwell Collins for more than 20 years, and later was a daycare provider in her home for several years until she retired. Dorothy enjoyed fishing and bowling. She was a member of the Cedar Rapids Senior Women's League for several years. She also enjoyed cross stitching, making quilts and crib blankets. Dorothy forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring mother, grandmother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Conklin family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
