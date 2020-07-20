DOROTHY M. RHODES Kalona Dorothy M. Rhodes, 103, of Kalona, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Pleasantview Home in Kalona. A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 22, at the East Union Cemetery with Pastor Joel Beachy officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at East Union Mennonite Church carport. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. In lieu of flowers, memorial funds have been established for East Union Mennonite Church, Pleasantview Home Building Fund and Iowa City Hospice. The Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family. Dorothy Marie (Miller) Rhodes was born May 2, 1917, in rural Kalona, Iowa, the daughter of Abner M. and Eliza (Yoder) Miller. She attended rural schools and graduated from Kalona High School in 1934. On Dec. 24, 1939, she was united in marriage to Eldon Rhodes at her parents' home in rural Kalona. Dorothy was baptized at East Union in 1930. She was a lifelong member of the church, and she served in many ways including teaching Sunday school and Bible School, singing and arranging music for many memorial services and as a member of WMSC. Dorothy volunteered at the Crowded Closet and enjoyed quilting, making many quilts for family and Pleasantview and MCC sales. Into their 90s, she and Eldon pieced and quilted 27 quilts for the MCC sale. Family was very important to Dorothy and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include four children, Colleen Stoltzfus of Goshen, Ind., Dale (Charlene) Rhodes of Riverside, Iowa, Dean (Becky) Rhodes of Iowa City, Iowa, and Lana (John) Mills of Creede, Colo.; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceding Dorothy in death were her parents; her husband, Eldon, in 2014; son-in-law, John Stoltzfus; sister, Velma Yoder; a stillborn brother; granddaughter-in-law, Heidi Siemens-Rhodes; and great-granddaughter, Willa Siemens-Rhodes.



