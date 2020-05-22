|
|
DOROTHY MAE MILLER Marion Dorothy Mae Miller was born on Oct. 30, 1936, and passed away at her home on May 20, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with the Rev. Gregory Williamson from St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion officiating. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Dorothy's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Please leave a message or tribute to the Miller family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2020