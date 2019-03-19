Home

Dorothy Marie Cruise

Dorothy Marie Cruise Obituary
DOROTHY MARIE CRUISE Olin Dorothy Marie Cruise, 77, of Olin, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at her home. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Olin, Iowa. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Lahey Funeral Home in Olin. Burial will be at the Olin Cemetery. Dorothy Marie Krutzfield was born on Feb. 2, 1942, in Anamosa, Iowa, to Richard and Mary (Paulsen) Krutzfield. She was a 1960 graduate of Olin High School. She met and then married Lavern William Cruise on June 23, 1961, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Olin. When they were first married, Dorothy worked at Collins Radio. She then stayed home to take care of their children and to help Lavern on the farm. She worked at many local restaurants as a cook and bartender, including the Red Barron, Ditto's, Hale and Valley View. In her later years, she had a house-cleaning business and cleaned for Lahey Funeral Home. Dorothy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Olin. She liked to fish, camp and spend time with her family. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds at her farm. Dorothy is survived by two children, Dean (Kerri) Cruise of Olin and Penny (Todd) Schmit of Monticello; 10 grandchildren, Jon (Sarah) Cruise, Shelby (Cody) Dusenberry, Brandon (TyAnh) Cruise, Sean (Taylor) Poduska, Stefani (Quinn) Williams, Jacob Poduska, Adam Poduska, Douglas (Katie Allison) Cruise, Emma (Grant Miller) Schmit and Mary Schmit; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Leroy (Sherri) Krutzfield; and one sister-in-law, Marie (Chuck Ford) Krutzfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern; her parents; her sister, Judy; and brother, Larry. Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Olin Ambulance. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
