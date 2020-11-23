DOROTHY MARIE (SELKEN) ELLIS Newhall Dorothy Marie (Selken) Ellis, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Newhall, with the Rev. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Van Horne. Dorothy was born Aug. 28, 1924, to Henry and Mary (Junge) Selken in Keystone. She graduated from high school in Keystone, and was united in marriage to Leo J. Ellis on Aug. 29, 1942. Leo passed away in 2003, after 61 years of marriage. Dorothy and Leo farmed in the Shellsburg and Van Horne area, and moved to Newhall in 1970. Dorothy worked for J.C. Penney, Mary Lester Fabrics, as the Benton Community Food Service director and Montgomery Ward. She enjoyed scrapbooking, playing cards, watching baseball and basketball and doing word search. She was a member of the National Catholic Foresters. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Larry (Nikki) Ellis of Cedar Rapids and Randy (Tammie) Ellis of Van Horne; two daughters, Nancy Ellis of Urbana and Rosemary (Craig) Olson of Newhall; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; and a son, Kent David. The family would like to thank Ridgeview Assisted Living and West Ridge Care Center for the wonderful care they gave her for the past 15 months, and a special thank you to Dr. Mary Anne Nelson. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
