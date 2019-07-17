DOROTHY MARIE VISLISEL Cedar Rapids Dorothy Marie Vislisel, 98, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully July 15, 2019, at Mercy Hallmar. Funeral Mass will be 9 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Dorothy was born Jan. 8, 1921, in rural Ely, Iowa, the daughter of Edward F. and Dora (Mackey) Hartl. She was married to Joseph Robert "Bob" Vislisel on April 16, 1941. She was a very proud farmer's wife. Dorothy was a lifelong member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. She also was a member of CSA Lodge, Fairfax Seniors, Ely Seniors, College Friendship Club, St. Monica's Circle and Golden Oldies. Dorothy made the BEST kolaches, apple pie and cherry squares! She loved farming, cooking, gardening, boating, family gatherings and telling people how proud she was of her family. Her heart was filled with love for all. Dorothy is survived by her children, James "Jim" (Melanii) Vislisel of Cedar Rapids, Theresa (Doug) Clark of Mount Vernon, Rita (the late Jack) Wiese of Cedar Rapids, Nancy (Greg) Norlin of Anamosa, David (Julie) Vislisel of Cedar Rapids and Dianne (Dave) Graham of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Mark (Lorie) Vislisel of Cedar Rapids, Ann (Tim) Kortmeyer of Cedar Rapids, Bill (Jill) Clark of Cedar Rapids, Dr. Jeff (Brenda) Clark of Cedar Falls, Michael Wiese of Cedar Rapids, Michelle Wiese of Boulder, Colo., Katie (Brooke) Gombert of Anamosa, Drs. Joe and Amy Vislisel of Chisago City, Minn., Dr. Jesse (Jenna) Vislisel of Stillwater, Minn., Dr. Jered (Lissette) Vislisel of Prior Lake, Minn., Stephanie Graham of Cedar Rapids and Matthew Graham of Cedar Rapids; 13 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Edward D. "Sonny" (MaDonna) Hartl of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 1979; a grandson, Ryan Norlin; a son-in-law, Jack Wiese; and her sisters, Josephine Rozinek, Rose Barnett and Margaret Barta. Memorials may be made to Discovery Living, Camp Courageous and the Mount Vernon Ambulance. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019