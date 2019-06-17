Home

DOROTHY MARY SIMANEK Walker Dorothy Mary Simanek, 95, of Walker, Iowa, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker. Burial: Walker Cemetery in Walker. Dorothy was born April 11, 1924, in Ord, Neb., the daughter of Frank and Mary (Hosek) Penas. She graduated from high school and went on to attend the University of Wyoming. Dorothy was united in marriage to Arthur Simanek on Dec. 27, 1950, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked in banking and bookkeeping and later worked at an insurance and real estate office until her retirement in 1989. Dorothy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and past member of Czech Heritage Society, Czech Heritage Singers, Iowa Rabbit Breeders Association, RARE Club and Garden Club of Walker. She lived on the farm her entire life and loved the outdoors. Survivors include her son, Allen (Linda) Simanek of Walker; and step-grandsons, Dustin, John and Ben Clausen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Penas; husband, Arthur Simanek; son, Anton Simanek; one brother; and one sister. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Dorothy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 17, 2019
