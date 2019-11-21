|
DOROTHY "DOT" MAURER Cedar Rapids Dorothy "Dot" Maurer, 92, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at The Woodlands in the Meth-Wick Community in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Dot was born July 10, 1927, in Oil City, Pa., to Maximillian "Max" and Elizabeth (Netzler) Holtz. Dot was united in marriage to Donald Maurer on June 12, 1951. Don preceded her in death in August 1992. Dot and Don had one son, William "Bill." Dot was a homemaker, business manager and receptionist during her working years, retiring from Meth-Wick in 2005. In her retirement, Dot loved to do word find puzzles and watch classic TV comedies. Dot had three passions in life: her faith in the Lord, her family and baking. Dot could often be found reading one of her devotional books or humming along to her favorite hymns. Dot had a deep love for her only son, Bill, and would talk about him and his family every chance she had. Dot may be most remembered, however, for her baking. She would spend countless hours each Christmas baking cookies to share with family and friends. Dot will be greatly missed by those who love her. Left to cherish Dot's memory are her son, Bill (Carol) Maurer; her grandchildren, Bryan (Amy) Maurer, Joshua (Jean) Maurer and Amy (Aaron) Dunkelberger; her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Emily, Bennett, Louise and William; and several nieces and nephews. Dot was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Donald Maurer; her sisters, Maxine Barnhart, Virginia Flinchbaugh, Joanne Hailey and Hellen McMillen; and special friend, Darwin Cuthbert. Family and friends will celebrate Dot's life during a memorial service at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1363 First Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Meth-Wick community or Trinity Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the care givers and administration at Meth-Wick for their love and care of Dorothy during her stay.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019