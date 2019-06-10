Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kivett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy May Kivett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy May Kivett Obituary
DOROTHY MAY KIVETT Geneseo, Ill. Dorothy Kivett, 81, passed away June 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Geneseo, Ill. Services are noon Thursday, June 13, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, Ill. Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Julie (Jim) Madison, Mashell (Larry) Tague and Chris (Mike) Kivett-Berry; five grandchildren, Ben (Noelle), Beccy, Shawn (Emma), Dixie (Brian) and Nick; and one great-grandson, Sven. Visit www.gibsonbodefh.com for a full obituary.
Published in The Gazette on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.