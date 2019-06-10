|
DOROTHY MAY KIVETT Geneseo, Ill. Dorothy Kivett, 81, passed away June 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Geneseo, Ill. Services are noon Thursday, June 13, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, Ill. Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Julie (Jim) Madison, Mashell (Larry) Tague and Chris (Mike) Kivett-Berry; five grandchildren, Ben (Noelle), Beccy, Shawn (Emma), Dixie (Brian) and Nick; and one great-grandson, Sven. Visit www.gibsonbodefh.com for a full obituary.
Published in The Gazette on June 10, 2019