DOROTHY J. MEADE Coralville Dorothy J. Meade, 88, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Lantern Park Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Gary Beckman officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Wenceslaus Church. Dorothy was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Iowa City, the daughter of Cletus and Esther (Stanton) Meade. Dorothy was a longtime resident of Coralville, moving to North Liberty in her later years. She was employed at UIHC for 35 years. Dorothy enjoyed going on walks and loved flowers and her family. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. Dorothy is survived by her siblings, Donna Meade of North Liberty, Gerald (Mary) Meade of West Liberty, Loren Meade of Windham, Mary Sue (Amos) Miller of Green Valley, Ariz., and Richard (Sharon) Meade of Cosgrove; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Duane, Laverne "Butch" and Barbara Sternad. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019