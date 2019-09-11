|
|
DOROTHY MARIE (PICKART) MILLER Norway Dorothy Marie (Pickart) Miller, 67, of Norway, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at home surrounded by friends and family. Services are at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Norway. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Dorothy was born Feb. 22, 1952, to Theodell "Ted" and Elizabeth "Betty" Pickart. She attended St. Michael's Catholic School and graduated from Norway High School in 1970. She attended Kirkwood Community College to earn her degree as a legal secretary. On Oct. 6, 1973, Dorothy married Paul Franklin "Frank" Miller at St. Michael's Church in Norway. Together the couple raised their three sons on their farm. Dorothy also worked for Frontier Co-op and the Linn County Sheriff's Office for more than 20 years. She enjoyed flower gardening, mowing and canning. Her favorite pastime was riding horses and teaching others to ride. Most of all, Dorothy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Dorothy was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and the Norway American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by her mother, Betty Pickart of Cedar Rapids; husband, Frank of Norway; sons, Gary (Amy) of Ankeny, Mike (Stacie) of Norway and Ron (Leora) of Norway; and grandchildren, Chase, Ben, Leon, Lachlan, Lloyd and two more on the way. Dorothy was preceded in death by her father, Theodell; and brother, Dwayne Pickart. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019