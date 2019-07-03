DOROTHY R. MRSTIK Cedar Rapids Dorothy R. Mrstik, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away from a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, where friends may visit with the family after 10 a.m. Saturday. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Roy; two daughters, Cheryl (Steve) Webb and Beverly (Lester) Batey; a son, Roger (Penny), all of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Kenny (Jan) McGowan of New Jersey; and two sisters, Jeanne Chia and Sharon (Tom) Bassett, all of Cedar Rapids. She also is survived by 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Mark; her twin sister, Doris; and a sister, Betty Ellis. Dorothy was born Jan. 9, 1933, in Alburnett, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Lilly (Hackert) McGown. She married Roy W. Mrstik on Dec. 23, 1953, in Marion. Dorothy was a supervisor at Rockwell Collins and retired from there after many years of service. Dorothy enjoyed camping, fishing, sewing and doing crafts with her daughters. She forever will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Dorothy's name. Please send a message or tribute to the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019