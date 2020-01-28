|
|
DOROTHY PARNELL BERG Cedar Rapids Dorothy Parnell Berg, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Northbrook Manor. There will be no visitation or service, per Dorothy's wishes. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Dorothy was born July 29, 1929, in Boscobel, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Matilda Durrant. She married Marlin L. Berg on Aug. 13, 1954, in Waukon, Iowa. Dorothy was a teacher for 35 years in the Cedar Rapids School System. Surviving is her son, Bruce J. Berg of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marlin; her infant son, Christopher James Berg; her daughter, Maily Berg; and her beloved pets. Dorothy was a loving wife, parent and school teacher. She will be greatly missed by all. The Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Northbrook Manor and UnityPoint Hospice for the loving care they gave to Dorothy. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020