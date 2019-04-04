DOROTHY "DODE" PEARL (FUNKEY) LYMAN Cedar Rapids Dorothy "Dode" Pearl (Funkey) Lyman passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019, at the age of 94, at her memory care residence under the compassion of the Meth-Wick Community in northwest Cedar Rapids and, in recent days, the care of Hospice of Mercy. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids by Father Ivan Nienhaus. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids, with a vigil service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery Cedar Rapids. On Oct. 13, 1924, Dode was born into a home of joy and laughter with her parents, Ernest W. and Pearl M. Funkey and older sisters, Elizabeth (Sovern), Lucille (Johnson) and Patricia (Brennan) at 1812 Bever Ave. in Cedar Rapids. It was in this place of warmth and fun she awaited the return of her World War II soldier, Hubert "Bud" Lyman, and for their marriage on Jan. 14, 1946, in Immaculate Conception Church. Their full life of 64 years together only amplified her joyous path. Dode and Bud's relationship throughout those years was a glowing model of married love for all who knew them and were fortunate enough to share in their happiness together. Bud preceded Dode in death in March 2010, but whether due to their enduring love, the depth of their common spirituality or the early days of her Alzheimer's disease, for Dode, Bud never left. To her, they simply continued to share their days in a slightly less complicated way. No one could or would discourage her from that reality. Many of those afflicted with her illness experience increasing unhappiness and even uncharacteristic angst. Not Dode. She was cheerful, always. Though her waking moments in recent days were brief, they inevitably included a smile or even a "Funkey" chuckle. She was a simply a joy to be around every single moment of her life. Dode committed herself to both helping and creative endeavors during her lifetime. These activities included many years as a dedicated Mercy Cedar Rapids volunteer as well as volunteering through her parish to provide funeral meals for grieving families. She also became a happy painter in later years finding her work displayed in homes of family and friends. Dode's joy survives through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They include sons, Charles W. (Chuck) Lyman of Middletown, R.I., and Gary A. (Bronwyn) Lyman of Cebolla, N.M.; grandchildren, Joshua Lyman, Jessi (Tim) Gerak, Joanne (Duffy) Snell, Jennifer (Jaime) Giraud and Kyle (Larissa) Lyman; and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial may be directed to Meth-Wick Endowment Fund. Please share your support and memories with Dode's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary